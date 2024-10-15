Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Caleres were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,660,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 183,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 81,836 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 79,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $44.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

