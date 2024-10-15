Fruth Investment Management Sells 610 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 354,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,539,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Outerwear Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio for the Winter
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Dining Out, Cashing In: 2 Restaurant Stocks Leading the Pack
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.