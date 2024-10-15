Fruth Investment Management Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average is $145.13. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

