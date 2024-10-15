Gala (GALA) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $798.57 million and $108.79 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00250597 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 37,015,004,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,990,844,445 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

