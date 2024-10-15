Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
Shares of GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 on Monday. 56 shares of the company were exchanged. Galenica has a 12 month low of C$75.25 and a 12 month high of C$75.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.25.
About Galenica
