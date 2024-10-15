GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GNT opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $6.16.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
