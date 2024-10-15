Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.40. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 425,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $845.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of -0.01.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

