GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.

GEAGF stock remained flat at $48.41 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Separately, Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

