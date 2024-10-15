genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Up 12.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) were up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 6,055,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,363,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).

genedrive Trading Up 12.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.96. The company has a market cap of £13.58 million, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Insider Transactions at genedrive

In other genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,174.72). Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

