GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires 2,089 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
