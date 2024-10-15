GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 807 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 133.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

MAR opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $264.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

