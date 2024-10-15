GenWealth Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,047,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.