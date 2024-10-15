GenWealth Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

