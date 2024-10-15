GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 2,318 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf accounts for 0.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 5.65% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf alerts:

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

RAFE opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.