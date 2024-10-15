GenWealth Group Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

