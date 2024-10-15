Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

