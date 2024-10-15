Gnosis (GNO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Gnosis has a market cap of $474.53 million and $3.63 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $183.24 or 0.00277655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

