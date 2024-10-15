Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,798 shares of company stock worth $5,357,113 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile



Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

