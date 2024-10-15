Gravity (G) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.22 Million

Gravity (G) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $267.64 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03540514 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $21,287,483.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

