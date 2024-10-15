Grin One Day Volume Hits $9,243.41 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $9,243.41 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,058.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00557676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00101014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00233465 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00074373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.