Grove Bank & Trust Has $156,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,882,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,279,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $216.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

