Grove Bank & Trust Has $298,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

UL opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

