Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 348 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Relx were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RELX opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.