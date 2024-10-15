Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $497.50 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

