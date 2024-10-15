Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.39 and last traded at $178.39, with a volume of 2950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.