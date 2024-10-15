Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HNMUF opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43.

Get Hana Microelectronics Public alerts:

About Hana Microelectronics Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of electronic components. The company provides chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also offers radio frequency identification devices, MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.