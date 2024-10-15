Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance
Shares of HNMUF opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43.
About Hana Microelectronics Public
