Harrington Investments INC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,594,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,728,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

