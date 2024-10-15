Harrington Investments INC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

