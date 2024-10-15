Harrington Investments INC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $238,770,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $229,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.04 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.