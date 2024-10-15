Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,095 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 640,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,238,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

