Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 873.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after buying an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE C traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,540,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,066. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

