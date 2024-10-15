Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 230 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.25. 978,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

