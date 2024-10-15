HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 153.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Stock Up 3.8 %

HCI Group stock opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $121.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

