Head to Head Analysis: NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marvell Technology and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 1 20 1 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus price target of $91.62, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -18.30% 4.31% 3.02% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marvell Technology and NeoMagic”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.28 billion 13.16 -$933.40 million ($1.13) -71.03 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

