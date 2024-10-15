Head-To-Head Analysis: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Uniti Group and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uniti Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 0.79% -0.37% 0.18% Presidio Property Trust -28.19% -24.25% -8.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and Presidio Property Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.16 billion 1.12 -$81.71 million $0.06 89.83 Presidio Property Trust $18.35 million 0.52 $10.15 million ($0.51) -1.30

Presidio Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Uniti Group pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

