Head to Head Contrast: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) vs. Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taseko Mines and Mexus Gold US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Mexus Gold US”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $582.21 million 1.18 $61.28 million $0.24 9.79 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Risk & Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 13.07% 18.82% 4.78% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Mexus Gold US on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

