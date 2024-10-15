Head to Head Survey: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.30% 1.22% 0.59% Gogoro -19.11% -33.04% -10.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gogoro 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Shyft Group and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.65%. Gogoro has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 278.01%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Gogoro”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $794.33 million 0.53 $6.50 million ($0.01) -1,223.00 Gogoro $333.94 million 0.43 -$76.04 million ($0.21) -2.77

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogoro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Gogoro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment provides diesel motor home chassis; and truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. The segment also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. It sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

