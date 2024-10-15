Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 3,918,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.3 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

