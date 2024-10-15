Hedera 1-Day Volume Reaches $130.83 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $130.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00042194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,030 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,028.410736 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05403705 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $59,673,744.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

