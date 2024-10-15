HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,884,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,713,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 785.2 days.
HelloFresh Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $8.94 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $27.32.
About HelloFresh
