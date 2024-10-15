HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.6 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

See Also

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

