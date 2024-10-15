HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.6 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.94.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
