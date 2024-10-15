HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $271,559.54 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,462.80 or 0.99991178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007410 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047068 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $166,011.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

