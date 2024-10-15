Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.08 and last traded at $271.08. 12,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.03.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $561.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average is $204.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.