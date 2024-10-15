holoride Price Tops $0.0033 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $20,332.45 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.08 or 0.03887191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00042065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002165 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00355673 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,322.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

