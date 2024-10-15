Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 589.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 58,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

