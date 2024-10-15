Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

