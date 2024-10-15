HTLF Bank Has $345,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HTLF Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.55. 1,239,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.