HTLF Bank Has $588,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HTLF Bank lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. 5,888,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $61.83 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

