HTLF Bank Sells 205,763 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

HTLF Bank lowered its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,763 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA accounts for 7.2% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $66,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $46,626,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 681,412 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $13,714,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,601,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 291,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,055. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $61.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

