HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 37.6% in September

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBCW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

See Also

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

