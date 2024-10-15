HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 37.6% in September

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUBCW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About HUB Cyber Security
